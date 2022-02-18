NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man suspected of dealing drugs was arrested following a search of his home on Wednesday.

Eric Silvia, 30, was charged with trafficking fentanyl in excess of 130 grams subsequent to a previous conviction and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a Worcester Street address and found more than 130 grams of fentanyl, 157 grams of marijuana, digital scales and cash.

New Bedford police urged residents to report criminal activity by leaving an anonymous tip at (508) 991-6300 ext. 1 or on www.newbedfordpd.com.