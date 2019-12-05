WATCH LIVE: Feds say dozens of gang members arrested in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Federal officials in Massachusetts are announcing the arrest of more than 60 members of the Latin Kings street gang.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling and Joseph Bonavolonta, head of the FBI’s Boston office detailed the arrests Thursday at the federal courthouse in Boston.

They say those arrested include leaders, members and associates of the Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation, which is considered the oldest and largest predominantly Latino gang. Those arrested face racketeering, drug and firearms charges.

Authorities say the arrests are the result of a five-year investigation by FBI’s North Shore Gang Task Force and the Massachusetts Department of Correction.