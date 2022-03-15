NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A longstanding tradition in New Bedford is back after being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

The 106th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament will be held August 4–7 at Madeira Field. Admission is free, and the event will feature a variety of food, wine and entertainment including live music, a parade, a 5K road race and a carnival.

Rick Fernandes, president of this year’s feast, said he and his committee “have been hard at work to make this year’s Feast better than ever.”

The event is recognized as the largest Portuguese feast in the world, which brings tens of thousands of people into the city.