Feast of the Blessed Sacrament organizers announce ‘Craft Beer & Food Truck Festa’

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Although the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford is canceled for the second year in a row, the group is now organizing a similar event for next month.

Club Madeirense S.S. Sacramento, the promotors of the Madeiran feast, have announced a “Craft Beer and Food Truck Festa” for Saturday, Aug. 21 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Madeira Field.

This is a limited ticket event for those 21 years and older and tickets must be purchased online prior to the event. Ticket sale dates will be announced soon, according to organizers.

Craft beer and food trucks from Eastern Mass. and Rhode Island will be at the event along with some entertainment. Organizers add there will also be Madeira wine.

All attendees will receive a ticket for one 12 oz. beer or two 6 oz. beers and a souvenir beer glass when leaving the event.

Below is a list of the expected vendors:

CRAFT BEER

ON THE TRUCKS

Little Phoenix Smoothie & Acai Bowl Truck

Little Phoenix Italian Food Truck

The Pionono — Puerto Rican Food Truck

Del’s Lemonade, Dorothy Cox ice cream & chocolates

Bite the Dog — hot dogs, hamburgers, Italian sausage

Cannoli Truck

Binge BBQ — BBQ Food Truck

OG Burrito Truck — TexMex Food Truck

Fancheesical — Grill Cheese Truck

Local Motion — farm to plate local cuisine

Friskie Fries — French Fry Truck

2 Sisters Portuguese Truck

ENTERTAINMENT

Craig Demello

Morrisey Boulevard

Business Time

Montage Bleu

Organizers are planning to hold the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in 2022.

The club’s fundraising helps provide academic scholarships and assistance for Southcoast organizations.