Feast of the Blessed Sacrament organizers announce ‘Craft Beer & Food Truck Festa’

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Although the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford is canceled for the second year in a row, the group is now organizing a similar event for next month.
Club Madeirense S.S. Sacramento, the promotors of the Madeiran feast, have announced a “Craft Beer and Food Truck Festa” for Saturday, Aug. 21 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Madeira Field.
This is a limited ticket event for those 21 years and older and tickets must be purchased online prior to the event. Ticket sale dates will be announced soon, according to organizers.
Craft beer and food trucks from Eastern Mass. and Rhode Island will be at the event along with some entertainment. Organizers add there will also be Madeira wine.
All attendees will receive a ticket for one 12 oz. beer or two 6 oz. beers and a souvenir beer glass when leaving the event.
Below is a list of the expected vendors:
CRAFT BEER
- Berkley Beer Company (Berkley, Mass.)
- Canned Heat Craft Beer Co. (Fall River, Mass.)
- Black Hat Brew Works (Bridgewater, Mass.)
- Mayflower Brewing Company (Plymouth, Mass.)
- Buzzards Bay Brewing (Westport, Mass.)
- Second Wind Brewing Company (Plymouth, Mass.)
- Bog Iron Brewing (Norton, Mass.)
- Twelve Guns Brewing Company (Bristol, R.I.)
ON THE TRUCKS
- Little Phoenix Smoothie & Acai Bowl Truck
- Little Phoenix Italian Food Truck
- The Pionono — Puerto Rican Food Truck
- Del’s Lemonade, Dorothy Cox ice cream & chocolates
- Bite the Dog — hot dogs, hamburgers, Italian sausage
- Cannoli Truck
- Binge BBQ — BBQ Food Truck
- OG Burrito Truck — TexMex Food Truck
- Fancheesical — Grill Cheese Truck
- Local Motion — farm to plate local cuisine
- Friskie Fries — French Fry Truck
- 2 Sisters Portuguese Truck
ENTERTAINMENT
- Craig Demello
- Morrisey Boulevard
- Business Time
- Montage Bleu
Organizers are planning to hold the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in 2022.
The club’s fundraising helps provide academic scholarships and assistance for Southcoast organizations.