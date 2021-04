NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Feast of the Blessed Sacrament has been cancelled for a second year in a row.

The Madeiran feast is held in New Bedford each summer.

Organizers of the festival made the announcement on Facebook this weekend.

An official announcement for special ticketed events scheduled for this summer and fall will be made in the coming month, according to Michael Canasta, president of the Clube Madeirense S.S. Sacramento.

Organizers hope to hold the event in 2022.