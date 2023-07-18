NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The 107th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament, recognized as the largest Portuguese feast in the world, is just a few weeks away.

With tens of thousands of people expected to flock to the city for the event, feast committee member John Alves told 12 News they’ll be adding some extra security measures this year.

“We’re going to be bringing it to the same kind of experience that if you’d go to Gillette Stadium or a concert somewhere,” Alves explained “You’ll walk through a scanner as you’d do at Gillette and other places. It’s nothing different.”

The feast made its return last summer after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Alves called it a “great tradition,” adding that “every year seems to be the biggest year yet” in terms of attendance.

The feast is free to attend and raises money for local scholarships and charities through food and drink ticket sales.

“A few years ago we started with five $1,000 grants. This year we’re up to 13,” Alves said. “Young men and women graduate, they get their certificate and they go out to work. They need tools, they need equipment and it’s an expensive startup for many.”

The 107th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament runs from Aug. 3-6.