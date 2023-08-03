NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Thursday marks the start of the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford.

The 107th feast features a variety of food, wine and entertainment including live music, a parade, a 5K road race and a carnival.

The event is recognized as the largest Portuguese feast in the world, which brings tens of thousands of people into the city.

The four-day event kicks off at 6 p.m. at Madeira Field and runs through Sunday.

12 News Anchor Shannon Hegy will be live at the feast starting live at 4:30 p.m.