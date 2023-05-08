NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — FBI agents searched and removed items from a New Bedford business Monday afternoon, 12 News has learned.

FBI Boston said in a statement that agents were conducting a “court-authorized search” at Botanica La Madama on Acushnet Avenue.

“It’s part of an ongoing federal investigation so we`re going to decline further comment,” the spokesperson wrote.

Botanica La Madama describes itself as a store that sells “all kinds of spiritual items.”

12 News reached out to the business for comment but the phone number listed appears to be disconnected.