NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — FBI agents searched and removed items from a New Bedford business Monday afternoon, 12 News has learned.
FBI Boston said in a statement that agents were conducting a “court-authorized search” at Botanica La Madama on Acushnet Avenue.
“It’s part of an ongoing federal investigation so we`re going to decline further comment,” the spokesperson wrote.
Botanica La Madama describes itself as a store that sells “all kinds of spiritual items.”
12 News reached out to the business for comment but the phone number listed appears to be disconnected.
