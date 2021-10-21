FBI offers $20,000 reward for information on suspect in 1981 murder

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — On Oct. 10, 1981, police believe Andrew P. Dabbs shot his girlfriend Robin Shea in the chest while driving though Norton and dumped her body on the side of Route 123.

Now, 40 years later, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and prosecution of Dabbs, who would be 78 years old.

On Thursday, the FBI along with Norton and Massachusetts State Police released photos of Dabbs and Shea, including an aged-up image of the suspect depicting what he may look like currently.

Courtesy: FBI

The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Someone out there knows where Andrew Dabbs is, and we’re asking you to contact us,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

“We are in the final stages of this investigation and we’re doing everything we can bring him to justice and provide some much-needed closure to Robin’s family who has already endured enough heartache,” he added.

The FBI says Shea’s body was found by a passing motorist.

“The reality is that this is really unfinished. It’s unfinished in the sense that I’m talking about it and he’s out there somewhere,” said Shea’s sister, Joyce Carter. “Maybe he’s dead, and if he is, I would love to know that, I would love to know more of that detail, and if he isn’t dead, if he’s alive, he needs to pay for what he did.”

Dabbs was indicted for murder in November 1981 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. A federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued in September 1982.

At the time of the shooting, Dabbs worked as an auto mechanic, according to the FBI. He stood about 5-foot-10, weighed around 180 pounds and had brown eyes, a mole on the right side of his nose, a scar on his arm, and skin grafts on his leg from a burn.

While his last known address is in Derry, New Hampshire, the FBI says he has ties to Massachusetts, New York, Florida, Indiana and Colorado.

Anyone with information on Dabbs is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip on the FBI’s website.

More Photos: