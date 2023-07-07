NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s been more than two months since 23-year-old James Cundiff III was gunned down in Philadelphia.

The New Bedford native was visiting the city with his girlfriend when he was shot in a shopping plaza parking lot, according to police. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Cundiff III, who went by the nickname “Jim,” was the youngest of three siblings. His mother tells 12 News he was inseparable from his family.

“We did everything together,” Paula Cundiff said. “Now a piece of all of us is gone. That hurt … will never go away.”

“It would be beautiful if he just came back home … walked through the door,” she continued. “But we know that won’t happen.”

Jim’s mother said her son had a big heart and was willing to help anyone in need.

“They took a part of us we can never get back,” Paula said.

Jim’s death was ruled a homicide, according to police, but no weapon was ever recovered and no arrests have been made.

The Cundiffs tell 12 News the lack of answers has made mourning Jim’s death all the more difficult.

“It’s like no one wants to do [anything] about it,” Paula said.

“[The detectives] say they understand,” Jim’s father James Cundiff Jr. added. “They say, ‘We know things, but we can’t tell you because it’s under investigation.’ But that’s all they say.”

Jim’s family continuously checks in with detectives, hoping that one day their son’s killer will be behind bars.

“They took a life for no reason,” Paula said. “Why should they be out, walking around, when they took our son?”

Philadelphia detectives tell 12 News the investigation into Jim’s death is active and ongoing.