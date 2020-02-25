Family of teen shot, killed by New Bedford police reaches settlement with city

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Superior Court judge approved a settlement Tuesday in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city of New Bedford by the family of a 15-year-old boy shot and killed by police back in 2012.

Under the terms of the agreement, the family of Malcolm Gracia will be paid $500,000 and there will be no admission of wrongdoing by the city or its police officers. However, it also allows the family to publicly present the evidence from the case, which they say shows Gracia was wrongfully targeted by police and did not commit a crime.

Gracia died on May 17, 2012, after he was shot during an encounter with police in the Temple Landing neighborhood. Police said Gracia had stabbed a detective and two other detectives were forced to open fire after attempts to order him to drop the knife and subdue him with a stun gun were unsuccessful.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office investigated the incident and determined the use of deadly force was justified.

The family’s attorney, Donald Brisson, says they have evidence that disputes the facts of the case as presented by police and the DA’s office, specifically that Gracia stabbed the detective and was advancing on another when he was shot. They claim then-DA Sam Sutter “fed the public a distorted view of the evidence” and believe Gracia was targeted by the city’s gang unit solely because they didn’t know him and he engaged in an “elaborate handshake.”

Speaking to Eyewitness News outside court on Tuesday, Gracia’s sister said the evidence speaks for itself and this is “far from over.”

“I’m doing this for all the children that have been labeled. I’m doing this to get my brother’s story out,” Christina Gracia said. “He was a loving, caring child and he had a future, and his future was cut short.”

The family plans to display the evidence on May 16, 2020 — the eve of the eight-year anniversary of Gracia’s death. The location and time have yet to be determined.