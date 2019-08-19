Family of New Bedford murder victim: He had people who loved him

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A local family is in mourning after their loved one was stabbed to death in New Bedford earlier this month.

Police found Robert Jones III, 41, in the woods off Nauset Street on August 8.

“As a family we want to seek justice for Robert,” Westley Dennis said.

On Sunday night, Robert’s family held a vigil to let the public know that while Robert had challenges, he had a lot of people who loved him.

Richard Riley remembered his brother as a caring person who didn’t deserve what happened to him.

“He was the embodiment of unconditional love. He would give the shirt off his back to any of one of us,” he said.

Robert’s family said he chose to spend a lot of time on the streets, but that he was also a hard worker and he loved his family dearly.

“There’s nothing we can do about it. If they don’t want to seek help, or they don’t want to listen to you to get help, you just have to hope and pray every day,” his mother Cheryl Rosa said.

“There are a lot of regrets within us, but we have to let him go, and move forward, it’s going to be very hard,” Riley said.

As the family mourns their loss they say they know Robert will always be watching over them.

“We love him very much, and we’re going to miss him, and we will never forget him,” Riley said.

“He’s in a good place, a safe place, at least I know where he is,” Rosa said.

The District Attorney’s Office has yet to name a suspect or motives in the investigation.