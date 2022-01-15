Family of man shot and killed by Fall River police officer hold rally demanding answers

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Fall River police officer is still challenging the Bristol County District Attorney’s office ruling that the shooting was justified.

On Saturday, dozens of people braved the frigid temperatures at Britland Park to demand justice for Anthony Harden.

“Don’t look at the crowd over here. Look at the people in there,” Don Mack told the crowd as he referenced the neighboring police station.

The Harden family says it is searching for answers as to why their loved one is dead.

“The purpose of this call to action today is to get the District Attorney and Fall River police department to release all of the evidence related to my brother’s death,” Erick Mack said.

The DA’s office said two officers had gone to Anthony Harden’s Melville Street apartment on Nov. 22 to arrest him on domestic violence charges. Harden was uncooperative, police said, and when one of the officers reached for his handcuffs, Harden grabbed a knife and lunged at him, trying several times to stab the officer in the head and neck area.

“There’s video footage related to it that we have not seen, there’s police reports that we have not seen, there’s interviews with witnesses we have not seen,” Erick Mack said.

District Attorney Thomas Quinn released an 11-page review of the fatal shooting in December, but is refusing to disclose the name of the Fall River police officer who shot and killed Harden, even after he cleared the officer of any criminal wrongdoing.

“They’ve just refused to give us anything related to my brother’s death and we want to see all of the evidence. We’ve drawn no conclusions about what happened regarding him and the police officers, we’ve drawn no conclusions because we haven’t seen any of the evidence,” Erick Mack said.

Harden’s twin brother Antone Harden was visibly shaken as he described to the crowd what happened on Nov. 22.

“Before I knew it, I heard wrestling and I heard a male cop say stop resisting and almost immediately Anthony was shot twice in his bedroom after he was told to stop resisting,” he said.

It’s unusual for reviews by Massachusetts district attorneys that examine police officers who fatally shoot people. Even Quinn has disclosed officers’ names in the past.

In December, Fall River Captain Barden Castro told Target 12 his department will likewise not release the officers’ names because he’s been told the investigation is still considered open.

Target 12 has requested departmental policy that shows an officer’s name shouldn’t be released publicly after a fatal shooting.