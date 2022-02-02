Family of Fall River man fatally shot by officer sues Bristol County DA

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The brother of a Fall River man who was shot and killed during an altercation with police last year is suing the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Eric Mack claims the DA’s office refused his request for copies of the evidence and information that was withheld from the findings of an investigation into the death of his brother, 30-year-old Anthony Harden.

Harden was shot and killed by an officer inside his Melville Street apartment back in November. An investigation into the incident, conducted by the DA’s office, cleared the officer of any wrongdoing, stating that Harden “suddenly and violently” attacked another officer with a knife during the altercation.

Mack previously said their family discovered a number of inconsistencies between their own findings and the DA’s office, and that he planned on requesting additional evidence and information pertaining to the investigation that was not included in the final report.

In the lawsuit, Mack said he asked the DA’s office three times for a variety of documents, including police reports, body camera footage, scene photographs and audio recordings, as well as more information into the domestic assault allegations that brought officers to his brother’s home in the first place.

Each time, Mack claims the DA’s office denied his request for various reasons, including that the investigation was ongoing and some of the evidence he asked for “would create an unwanted invasion of privacy.”

In a statement on behalf of his family, Mack said, “We have filed this lawsuit because the basis for the DA’s denials of our requests are disingenuous and in direct violation of the law.”

Mack went on to say that his family was left with “no viable option” but to file a lawsuit against the DA’s office.

“Under no circumstances will these misleading non-responses and violations of the law be tolerated by me and my family,” he said.

The lawsuit argues that the DA’s office “cannot assert investigatory privledge while also announcing to the public the final resolution of the investigation.”

Mack is asking the court to issue an injunction that orders the DA’s office to provide all of the records he requested.

“Besides seeking to obtain the attorneys’ fees related to filing this lawsuit, we are not seeking any other monetary relief,” Mack said.

Instead, Mack has asked that if he wins, the DA’s office pay $5,000 in punitive damages to the Public Records Assistance Fund.

Greg Miliote, a spokesperson for the DA’s office, said they weren’t aware of the lawsuit, but “did provide a detailed explanation to their attorney in response to their records request.”

“The family can renew its request once the investigation has been concluded,” Miliote wrote in an email to 12 News. “The district attorney was in contact with the family on several occasion during this investigation. He assisted in getting Mr. Harden’s body released to the family so they could hold a prompt funeral, he updated the family on the status of the investigation and summarized the investigator’s conclusions on the facts of the case prior to the report being publicly disseminated.”