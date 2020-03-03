Live Now
Family of 7 displaced by 3-alarm Attleboro fire; 2 firefighters injured

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two firefighters were hospitalized, and seven people were forced from their home late Monday night after a three-alarm blaze in Attleboro.

Crews were called to 15 Virginia Meadows Drive around 11 p.m. and found heavy flames shooting out all of the windows.

All seven residents escaped the home safely before crews arrived on scene.

The fire was under control around midnight. but was deemed a total loss.

Two Attleboro firefighters were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries. Both are expected to be OK.

The American Red Cross is helping the family find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

