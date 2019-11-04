Family mourns victim of deadly Seekonk accident

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The family of a man killed early Sunday morning in a pedestrian accident in Seekonk is identifying him as 28-year-old Scott Baptista.

Baptista and another man were struck by a vehicle on Oakhill Avenue in the area of Central Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The other man was not seriously hurt. However, Baptista was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

His mother Lisa Baptista told Eyewitness News her son was a very sweet and caring person.

Seekonk police said the driver who hit Baptista stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time.