Elections Coverage on WPRI.com

Family mourns victim of deadly Seekonk accident

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The family of a man killed early Sunday morning in a pedestrian accident in Seekonk is identifying him as 28-year-old Scott Baptista.

Baptista and another man were struck by a vehicle on Oakhill Avenue in the area of Central Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The other man was not seriously hurt. However, Baptista was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

His mother Lisa Baptista told Eyewitness News her son was a very sweet and caring person.

Seekonk police said the driver who hit Baptista stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com