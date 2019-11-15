Family mourns loss of father killed in Fairhaven crash

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Relatives and friends are mourning the loss of a North Dartmouth man killed after crashing his truck in Fairhaven Wednesday evening.

Shane Pacheco, 31, crashed into a tree on Bridge Street. Upon impact, Pacheco’s vehicle burst into flames, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Shane Pacheco (left) with his uncle Danny Diamond (right)

Pacheco was on his way to pick up his 4-year-old daughter when he crashed, according to his uncle Danny Diamond.

Diamond tells Eyewitness News his nephew was a hard worker, who often took on more hours as a carpenter to provide for his beloved daughter.

“He always a smile on his face,” Diamond said in a telephone interview. “His daughter was his world as he was hers.”

“He will be forever loved,” Diamond added.

It’s unclear at this time what caused Pacheco’s truck to crash.

Pacheco’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral expenses and establish a trust fund for his daughter.