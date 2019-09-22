Family identifies Freetown man who died of EEE

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — The wife of the man who died in Massachusetts from eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) identified him as James Longworth, 78.

He was the state’s 10th human case of EEE and the second death, according to health officials. A Fairhaven woman died last month.

His wife said he took all the proper precautions and was healthy before he died.

Even before Friday’s confirmation of this newest fatal case, Freetown was at critical risk for EEE, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

At Freetown State Forest Saturday, visitors said they were leaving before peak hours for mosquitoes.

“It’s definitely scary. We take precautions especially with him because she worries a lot and so do I. We try to do everything we can to protect ourselves with the bug spray and hooded sweatshirts,” Steven Medeiros said.

A map of the state’s current EEE risk levels can be found here.

The Freetown Board of Health urged residents to be vigilant while outdoors and offered the following advice:

  • Use bug spray with DEET
  • Wear long sleeves and pants
  • Drain standing water on your property
  • Fix screens on windows and doors

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour

Live Cams