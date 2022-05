NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A family is left without a home after a fire ripped through their house early Monday morning.

Norton firefighters say the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Cobb Street.

The family living inside was able to get out safely, officials say, and no injuries were rreportd.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.

No word on what caused the fire.