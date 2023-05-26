SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire tore through a Swansea home Friday afternoon, displacing the family that lived there.

Firefighters rushed to the Houlton Street home and found flames shooting from the roof.

Swansea Fire Chief Eric Hader said it appears the fire started outside the home, but the exact cause is under investigation.

“Unfortunately, [the fire] had a head start under the solar panels,” Hader explained, adding that the fire extended up the back of the house and into the attic.

Hader said everyone made it out of the home safely, and firefighters were able to rescue the family’s cat.

The house appears to be a total loss, according to the fire chief.