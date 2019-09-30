Family asks for help as search for boater continues off Fall River coast

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — While the U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search for a missing boater off the coast of Fall River Sunday evening, the man’s family returned to Borden Light Marina on Monday as an unofficial search resumed.

The family of Marc Hanoud is asking anyone with a boat in the area to help look for him if possible.

Hanoud, 35, of Berkley, has been missing since he and his passenger were ejected from his powerboat Saturday in Mount Hope Bay. Investigators believe the vessel hit a large wave at a high rate of speed.

Hanoud’s passenger, Brent Osbourne, 42, of Middleboro, was pulled from the water by another boater and rushed to shore. He was later pronounced dead at St. Anne’s Hospital.

Both men were reportedly wearing life preservers.

Hanoud’s father told Eyewitness News on Monday that his son is an experienced boater and was doing what he loved.

After searching 83 square miles for Hanoud with the assistance of a dive team and other personnel, the Coast Guard called off its search around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

