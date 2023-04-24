FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) began demolishing the Route 79 Southern U-Turn Bridge in Fall River Monday.

The demolition is part of an ongoing project to transform the area into a street-level urban boulevard.

Davol Street will remain open to all cars throughout the demolition, according to MassDOT, but there will be detours in place for other streets in the area. All parking lots and driveways will also be accessible.

Anyone who’s driving north on Davol Street and is looking to go south should use Water and Canal streets throughout the demolition process.

Those heading the opposite way should use President Avenue to get onto Davol Street.

Pedestrians are urged to follow the detour signs and cross Route 79 using designated crosswalks, according to MassDOT.

MassDOT said the entire project will create “developable parcels of land to promote economic growth in the city,” and will also make the “corridor more accessible for pedestrians and cyclists while improving their access to the waterfront.”

Construction is expected to be completed by the fall 2026.