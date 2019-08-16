Fall River’s first female firefighter officially graduates

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River Fire Department celebrated a historic moment Friday as it officially welcomed in its very first female firefighter.

Stephanie Macedo was working as a roofer for a fellow Fall River fire lieutenant’s company when he suggested she take the academy entrance exam.

She said she surprised herself with how well she did and joined 21 other recruits, going through the rigorous training over several weeks this summer.

Founded in 1803, the department had never had a female recruit, let alone a female firefighter.

Macedo tells Eyewitness News, she’s proud to be making history.

“It’s an honor,” she said. “I can’t believe it’s me. It still blows my mind that it’s me, but I love that I opened that door. I just hope next class, that there is a girl there. I hope to see more females come on because if they work hard, boy, girl, it does not matter, if you put your mind to it, you can do it.”

Blazing a Trail: Woman becomes first female fire recruit in Fall River history