Fall River’s 2nd recreational pot shop begins sales

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River’s second marijuana dispensary is officially selling recreational cannabis.

Hope Heal Health Dispensary opened last year for medical marijuana sales only. But on Friday, the company and city leaders had a ceremonial ribbon cutting to kick off the sales of recreational marijuana and products to adult users.

The dispensary operates in a renovated mill where they both sell and grow the marijuana on site.

Hope Heal Health was recently bought by Cresco Labs, which was approved by the state’s Cannabis Control Commission. The name of the dispensary will soon change to “Sunnyside.”

“We have edibles, we have the traditional flower, we have concentrates, we have vape pens,” CEO and Co-Founder of Cresco Labs Charlie Bachtell said.

Upstairs from the dispensary is where the marijuana is grown and other products are manufactured. The cultivation side of the business takes up more than 10,000 square feet of space at their location on West Street.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan was there for the ribbon-cutting. He said since the first recreational marijuana shop opened in the southern end of the city, traffic has been a concern for residents.

But now that Hope Heal Health has opened up in the north end of Fall River, Coogan believes the problem will eventually solve itself.

“I think opening up another facility will take a lot of pressure off the south end,” Coogan said.

“That’s what I want, competition.”

Cresco Labs said Massachusetts recorded nearly $450 million in cannabis sales in the first year it’s been legal.