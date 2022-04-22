FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River City Council is hard at work strategizing the best way to crack down on the use of illegal ATVs across the city.

Councilwoman Linda Pereira said there’s an ordinance in the works that combats the illegal use of ATVs, dirt bikes and motorbikes.

“You really need to be responsible,” Pereira said of ATV riders. “You always have a certain group that does not want to be responsible and that puts other people in jeopardy.”

Pereira said she’s heard from many of her constituents about ATV riders wreaking havoc.

Mayor Paul Coogan also believes more needs to be done to address this ongoing issue.

“It’s not safe,” Coogan said. “They ride in between cars, they don’t have license plates so we don’t know who they are … we’re trying to come up with a comprehensive proposal that can limit their ability to use our roads and hopefully we will get them off the roads.”

12 News spoke with nearly two dozen residents about whether the city has an ATV problem. The majority of those residents claimed they had never seen anyone riding their ATVs illegally in the city.

One resident said while she’s heard that it’s been a growing problem, she doesn’t mind them being out and about. Another resident acknowledged their existence but didn’t have an opinion one way or the other.

Coogan said it’s important for the city to get this ordinance right.

“We have to come up with an ordinance that everyone agrees to,” he said. “We will get in front of them and get our police enforcing it … we’re going to do the best we can, but as you know, everyone is grappling with this problem.”

The “everyone” Coogan is talking about includes neighboring cities such as New Bedford and Providence, both of which have been trying to crack down on the use of illegal ATVs for years.

12 News reached out to the Fall River Police Department regarding the ordinance. Captain Barden Castro said once the ordinance is passed, officers will adjust their patrols to enforce it.

Pereira said for her, this ordinance is all about keeping everyone safe.

“We’ve thought about using drones so that you could see where they individuals are congregating,” she added.

There’s no exact timeline as to when this ordinance will become official, but Pereira said she’s asked her colleagues to make it a priority, especially with summer right around the corner.