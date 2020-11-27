Fall River woman charged with sexually exploiting children

by: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Fall River woman is facing charges of exploiting children in order to produce child pornography.

The U. S. attorney’s office in Boston says 25-year-old Nichole Cyr was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this week on two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

According to the indictment, Cyr produced child pornography involving two minors on various dates between November 2019 and July.

Cyr will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston at a later date.

She remains in custody and no defense attorney was listed in online court records.

