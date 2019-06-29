Fall River woman charged with murder in road rage stabbing in Brockton

Jacqueline Mendes, 32, Fall River

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP/WPRI) — A Fall River woman is accused of murder following an apparent road rage incident.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office says charges were upgraded after the victim died on Saturday.

32-year-old Jacqueline Mendes was initially charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors say Mendes stabbed Jennifer Landry, 41, of Brockton in the neck with a knife on Friday afternoon after two had a “traffic confrontation” in Brockton.

Mendes fled in her vehicle but later turned herself in to Brockton police.

Cruz’s office says Landry died at Boston Medical Center Saturday afternoon as a result of her injuries.

Mendes will be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.

