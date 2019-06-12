Fall River woman arrested on child abuse charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River woman is arrested, facing several charges including assault and battery on a child.

Police said officers were called to Rhode Island Hospital the night of June 4 for a report of child abuse.

Doctors told police they believed the child was injured between one and three days prior.

According to police, the attending physician said the infant’s injuries were the most severe of that type she had ever treated, adding, “In my 20 years of doing this, this is the worst I’ve seen.”

As a result, police arrested Thaysa Gagne, 21, of Fall River.

She is charged with assault and battery of a child causing serious bodily injury, wanton or reckless endangerment of a child and witness intimidation.