Fall River woman, 20, killed in weekend New Bedford crash

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic new bedford police cruiser_601266

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — City and state police have identified the woman who was killed when a car crashed on Route 18 early Sunday morning in New Bedford.

Tierrah Martinez, 20, of Fall River, was the front-seat passenger and declared dead at the scene, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Rescue crews were called to Route 18 near the intersection with Walnut Street around 2 a.m. The car, a 2009 Honda Civic, appeared to have been going north when it veered off the roadway, drove up on the median and hit a cobblestone planter, the DA’s office said. The car ended up in the southbound lanes of Route 18 with significant damage to the passenger side.

The driver was identified as a 21-year-old Dartmouth woman. She had serious injuries from the impact and crews rushed her to Rhode Island Hospital; at last check, she remained in serious but stable condition.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/19/21: Fr. Nicanor Austriaco

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community