FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Following a public design contest, Fall River revealed its new city logo Tuesday.

The winning logo was submitted by Nadine Webster, who received a $500 prize and was in attendance for the unveiling ceremony.

Webster said she thought it was important to include both the iconic Charles M. Braga Jr. Memorial Bridge and an industrial building in her design because they’re what separate Fall River from other nearby cities.

“I knew in my brain that Fall River was an industrial city, the mill was kind of the heart, or the essence, of the industry 100 years ago,” Webster said. “Even though the industry has kind of changed, the buildings are still here and the stories about those buildings and those families are still here.”

Mayor Paul Coogan said they received more than 200 submissions from residents following the contest announcement, ranging from students to professional designers.