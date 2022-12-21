FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River officials announced Wednesday that shelter will be available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

With frigid temperatures expected across the area, the city said those seeking warmth can come by without calling ahead.

The Spindle City Church (formerly Solomon’s Porch) will be used as a warming center from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Those stopping by are asked to use the 65 Middle St. entrance.

The First Step Inn and the Timao Center, the city’s overflow homeless shelter at the Spindle City Church, are ready to accommodate anyone, officials added.

For overnight accommodations, those interested should call the First Step Inn at (508) 679-8001 or (508) 974-9972.