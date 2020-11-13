Fall River to distribute space heaters to local restaurants to extend outdoor dining

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The city of Fall River has purchased approximately 30 heaters for restaurants in an effort to extend outdoor dining into the colder months.

National shortages and backorders for the heaters delayed their arrival, according to city officials, but they are now assembled and ready to be distributed.

Funding for the heaters came through the Massachusetts Shared Streets and Spaces Grant Program, which also allowed for the creation of an outdoor dining patio at Thyme Blossom on Purchase Street.

City officials said the space heaters will be rented to restaurants on a first come, first serve basis at no cost to the businesses.

Any restaurant that is looking to reserve a heater should contact Director of Facilities Maintenance Chris Gallagher by phone at (508) 922-6715 or (508) 324-2226.