Fall River to distribute space heaters to local restaurants to extend outdoor dining

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The city of Fall River has purchased approximately 30 heaters for restaurants in an effort to extend outdoor dining into the colder months.

National shortages and backorders for the heaters delayed their arrival, according to city officials, but they are now assembled and ready to be distributed.

Funding for the heaters came through the Massachusetts Shared Streets and Spaces Grant Program, which also allowed for the creation of an outdoor dining patio at Thyme Blossom on Purchase Street.

City officials said the space heaters will be rented to restaurants on a first come, first serve basis at no cost to the businesses.

Any restaurant that is looking to reserve a heater should contact Director of Facilities Maintenance Chris Gallagher by phone at (508) 922-6715 or (508) 324-2226.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour