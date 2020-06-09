Fall River teacher accused of posting racist comments on Facebook

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Fall River middle school teacher is on paid administrative leave for reportedly posting “disgusting, racist and bigoted comments” on Facebook, according to the city’s Superintendent Matthew Malone.

Malone said they were made aware of the posts Friday afternoon after receiving several screenshots of the teacher’s Facebook page. He said the teacher works at Matthew J. Kuss Middle School, but would not identify him or her.

“We are outraged by what we read from the Facebook screenshots and we can confirm with conviction that the Fall River Public Schools do not tolerate any form of racist, bigoted, and/or hateful speech from any member of our professional community,” he said in a statement.

The Matthew J. Kuss Middle School teacher was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the district’s investigation.