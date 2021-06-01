Fall River superintendent announces resignation

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Malone announced Monday that he will be resigning on Nov. 1.

Malone said he is coordinating an exit timeline that will allow him to accomplish his goals and allow the school committee the appropriate time for a successful transition.

“My commitment to the City of Fall River and the students whom we serve is and always will be, indomitable,” he said. “I will continue to work as hard as I have since my first day up until my last day.”

Malone started in the position in 2016 and said the district has made significant progress since then.

“Over the past five years, our school system has made tremendous progress to support classroom instruction by focusing on the people, places and practices at the center of our strategic improvement plan,” he said.

One of the accomplishments, he said, is the brand new Durfee High School.

“I can confidently attest that we are set up for future success,” Malone said.

In February, the Fall River City Council voted “no confidence” in Malone and asked him to resign.