FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway in Fall River after a man was stabbed several times early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were called to French Street around 5 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A man was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital with several wounds from a domestic altercation, according to police.

The status of the victim is unknown at this time, and it’s unclear whether anyone has been arrested.