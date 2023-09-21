FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man is in police custody after he allegedly shot another man Monday evening.

Mohamadou Kante III, 29, is charged with assault and battery, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and several firearm violations.

The 42-year-old victim called police around 6:15 p.m., saying he was on his way to the hospital after someone shot him in the hip on Choate Street. He suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police he knew the man who shot him, but investigators could not verify the suspect’s identity right away.

After Kante was identified as the suspect, he was arrested Wednesday following a short pursuit in the area of Newport and Middletown. He’s expected to be brought back to Massachusetts for arraignment.