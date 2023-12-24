FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the Pleasant View Housing Complex on Saturday evening.

When officers arrived, they observed a scene with several bullet casings and what appeared to be a small amount of blood.

Police say following their arrival, they received a call from Charlton Memorial Hospital stating that two individuals had entered with gunshot wounds.

According to police, their injuries are not life threatening and the victims were not cooperative with investigators.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the de unit at 508-324-2796. Any anonymous tips can be sent to 508-672-8477.

This scene is approximately 2.5 miles from the fatal shooting on the block of 300 Bank Street, but police tell us it is a separate incident.