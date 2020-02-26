Fall River salon offering free haircuts to foster children

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The owner of a local hair salon is putting her money where her heart is.

Michelle Carvalho, the owner and founder of BEC Salon and Nutrition in Fall River, is giving those in foster care a free hairstyle or haircut for the upcoming spring dance and prom season.

The salon is also offering free makeup and spray tans.

Carvalho said she’s received a number of messages about the offer since she posted about it on Facebook.

Since prom season is a busy time of year for the salon, Carvalho asks that patrons schedule an appointment ahead of time. She also said foster children must provide a letter from their caseworker.

BEC Salon and Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and located at 421 2nd St. To book an appointment, call (508) 675-8586.