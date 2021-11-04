Fall River residents may have discolored water due to broken main

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Clean-up efforts are underway in Fall River after a water main burst early Thursday morning.

A 16-inch main dating back to 1873 broke around 4 a.m. on Water Department property on Bedford Street, according to Paul Ferland, the city’s director of community utilities.

Bedford Street was briefly closed from Eastern Avenue to Stonehaven Road, but it’s since been reopened.

Ferland said residents may noticed discolored water coming from their taps, but a boil-water order was not necessary.

He also said there may be some erosion to the sidewalks in the area, but no major property damage was reported.