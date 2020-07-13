Fall River Rep. Silvia backs Becky Grossman for Kennedy seat

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Another South Coast lawmaker is choosing sides in the race to replace Congressman Joe Kennedy.

State Rep. Alan Silvia, D-Fall River, announced Monday he is endorsing Newton City Councilor Becky Grossman in the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District. He is the second sitting lawmaker in the region to back Grossman, joining Senate Ways and Means Committee Chairman Michael Rodrigues, D-Westport. Former state Sen. Joan Menard is also behind her.

“During these troubling times, it’s important to support a smart, logical leader like Becky who will fight for good jobs and affordable healthcare in Fall River and the South Coast,” Silvia, who was first elected in 2012, said in a statement. “I am proud to endorse her.”

“As we rebuild from this pandemic, Fall River and the South Coast need new leadership in Washington committed to driving small business growth and economic development in the region,” Grossman said in a statement. “I’m proud to have Rep. Silvia in my corner in the effort to bring inclusive economic prosperity to the 4th District.”

Grossman is one of nine Democrats running in the Sept. 1 primary for the 4th District, which stretches from northern Fall River through the Attleboros and Taunton up into the Boston suburbs. Kennedy is moving on to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey.

Grossman’s fellow Newton city councilor, Jack Auchincloss, still has the edge in South Coast lawmaker endorsements with three total – state Reps. Patricia Haddad of Somerset, Carole Fiola of Fall River and Paul Schmid of Westport are all backing Auchincloss.

The only other 4th District hopeful with backing from an incumbent legislator is City Year co-founder Alan Khazei, who is backed by state Sen. Marc Pacheco of Taunton. The region’s other Democratic lawmakers have not yet taken sides.

