FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A man suspected of raping a young relative has been arrested in Georgia.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted over the weekend by Fall River police about a teenage girl who had been impregnated by a family member.

Roque Garcia-Ortiz was located at a hotel in East Point and apprehended without incident.

He’s charged with three counts each of rape and aggravated rape of a child, along with one count of rape of child with force, according to the sheriff’s office.

Garcia-Ortiz remains in custody as he awaits extradition to Massachusetts.