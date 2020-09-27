Fall River protest demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A small group of protesters gathered Saturday night demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

They held signs reading “No justice, no peace” at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Rodman Street. The busy intersection drew the attention of dozens of cars — drivers honking as they passed.

The organizer told 12 News, the goal was to walk from Rodman Street to the courthouse.

“Rodman street is one of the most notorious areas in the city right now for crime, drugs, poverty, everything so if we can march right through it to show unity and protest the brutality given to people from police and corruption and end it at the justice center, that’s just symbolic.”

The group plans to hold protests every Saturday at 6 p.m. until there is justice for Breonna Taylor, or at least until the November election.