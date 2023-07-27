FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Many students rely on free lunches during the school year, but over the summer, it’s difficult for schools to provide for every child.

That leaves families looking for ways to find full plates, but thanks to the Greater Fall River RE-CREATION Free Lunch Program and a south-end eatery, those students are getting the food they need.

“This actually helps a lot because there’s a lot of kids who don’t have a lot of money for food, so they come here to get free lunches and actually have somewhere to go and eat,” Brayden Kinder said.

The program also provides a safe atmosphere for children. Every weekday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Melissa Peixoto and her team serve the community they live in.

“It makes me proud that we can give something to these kids,” Peixoto said. “These kids need something. They need to know someone’s going to listen, that’s going to play with you, someone that’s going to be there to do whatever.”

From pizza to fresh fruit and bottles of water, students 18 and younger can stop at any of the dozen locations.

“It’s a smaller park, it’s not like the big parks, but we’re here, we’re here for the kids, and that’s all that matters,” Peixoto added.

On South Main Street, Christopher’s — a new restaurant — is also making an impact.

“The whole goal with giving back to the community was because they’ve been so good to us,” co-owner Nathan Silvia said. “Like what can we do for them.”

On weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon, kids 16 and younger have another opportunity to get some food.

Through social media, the company Boxed Water heard about Christopher’s stepping up and their regional representative paid a visit.

“Came down with cases of water and gave us more,” Silvia said. “Thompson, our food service provider, donated a box of cheese, and we had an anonymous donor donate a case of apples.”

“I was taken care of and most kids aren’t, so any way we can put a smile on their face puts a smile on our face,” he continued.