FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School’s principal, Andrew Rebello, was one of two Massachusetts educators to receive this year’s Milken Educator Award.

Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley and Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley presented Rebello with the award and a check for $25,000 from the Milken Family Foundation, recognizing the positive impact he has had on Diman students since his first day as principal.

In a speech at the celebratory pep rally held in his honor, Rebello credited his success to the teachers and students at Diman.

“Everything we’ve done here and everything we’ve accomplished is a consequence of all of you,” he said.

Rebello said the national recognition made him reflect on his grandfather, an educator in Portugal, and his parents, who immigrated to Massachusetts without speaking a word of English, but with a fundamental belief in the value of education.

“My own journey has been one of understanding how deep that gap is for some, the gap of opportunity,” Rebello said. “As well as really trying to transform this community through education and reach every single kid that walks through the door at Diman.”

The other Milken Award recipient from Massachusetts is Michelle “Shelley” Terry, an English and language arts teacher at Plymouth North High School.

Along with the award and the $25,000 check, all 2023-2024 Milken Award honorees receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles in June 2024.