Fall River police seek purse bandit

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are hoping the public can help track down a woman they said stole a purse.

Police said a woman was shopping at the Pleasant Street Price Rite on May 25 when another woman stole her purse from a shopping cart.

Police said the suspect – described as a white woman with blonde hair – was seen on surveillance video removing the purse from the cart after the victim turned her back, putting it inside her purse and walking out of the store.

The victim told police she had cash, credit cards, keys, and an iPad in her purse.

Police said if located, the suspect will face larceny charges.

Anyone who knows this woman or has information related to this larceny is asked to contact the Fall River Police at 508-676-8511. You can also reach out to Officer Adam Katz at AKatz@frpd.org or call anonymously on the tips line 508-672-TIPS (8477).