FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are asking for help as they search for two men who allegedly assaulted someone outside a building on Anawan Street.

The assault happened around 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, according to police. The department released a photo of the suspects that appears to show them kicking the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fall River Police Department’s Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796.