FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying who abandoned a severely malnourished dog in Fall River.

The suspect allegedly dropped the dog off from a black truck Sunday night on Ward Street.

“It’s definitely more than just a stray dog that’s for sure,” Fall River Animal Control Supervisor Cynthia Berard-Cabimo said. “Somebody definitely wasn’t taking care of him.”

Police said the dog had injuries that required emergency veterinarian care.

“It’s really sad,” Berard-Cabimo said. “This was a tough one, we just all cried so that’s why he’s so special.”

Forever Paws Shelter in Fall River is currently tending to the animal and calling him Cairo. The dog, who is estimated to be four years old, will be up for adoption once he is healthy, Berard-Cabimo said.

The dog has to be fed every few hours and is on antibiotics.

“I have no doubt he’ll live the rest of his life in a happy home,” Berard-Cabimo said. “He’s sweet, he’s just a good boy.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joseph Boyajian at (508) 676-8511 ext. 250. or the Fall River Police Department’s tipline at (508) 672-8477.