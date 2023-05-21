FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police say they are looking into multiple black bear sightings in the north end of the city.

Police said on Sunday they are urgently working to find and relocate the bear and are advising people to avoid the 5000 block of North Main St. in Fall River if possible.

Fall River police said people living in the area should not leave any small pets unattended and bring in any dog or cat food left outside.

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to contact the Massachusetts Environmental Police at 800-632-8075.