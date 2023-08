FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police responded to the area Eagle Street and Division Street early this morning after receiving reports of shots fired.

Police say they got on scene around 4:30 a.m. and found evidence of shooting. Police also tell us that a home on the 300 block of Division Street appeared to have damage consistent with a bullet hole.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

Police say the incident is under investigation, and no arrests have been made.