FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River police officer was injured on the job after an ATV incident Saturday afternoon.

According to Fall River Police, the officer tried to stop two individuals riding ATV’s illegally on a public street.

The officer was able to stop one of the ATV’s and attempted to take the suspect into custody after failing to comply.

Police say the officer was then knocked down and suffered non-life threatening injury. The officer is being treated at a hospital and is expected to recover.

The two suspects fled the scene. Police are working to identify them.

This is an active investigation.